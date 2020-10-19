Both Troyer's Country Store in Cazenovia and Cone Masters in Munnsville have been cited for violating state mandated COVID-19 regulations, according to the Madison County Department of Health.

Health officials say they saw at both businesses that employees were not wearing masks when they were in contact with members of the public.

“We do not want to issue citations to our local businesses, but after being properly educated on the executive order and best practices, these locations continued to not enforce the rules with their employees,” says Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “Wearing a face covering is one of the best defenses we have against COVID-19. We have said for months now, and continue to ask people to wear their face coverings when they are unable to maintain social distancing. We hope that we all can continue to work together to limit the spread of this virus.”

The ice cream parlor and the Amish country store have been fined $500 for the violation. These were the first COVID-19 citations the county has issued, officials said.