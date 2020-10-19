MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — A green arrow signal could help avoid crashes on a busy Brevard County road, according to Joshua Stephan.

Stephan has noticed that more rocket launches on the Space Coast has meant more traffic in Merritt Island.

“With more traffic, it just makes it more of a hassle going into the neighborhood,” he said.

Driving northbound on Courtenay Parkway, Stephan and others say it’s difficult to turn left into the Meadows subdivision because of on-coming traffic going southbound on Courtenay.

“We’ve got to sit here and then you’ve got all this traffic coming this way, so you never get that chance unless you hall butt through it and make that left turn,” he said.

Without a turn-light drivers, like Stephan's uncle Mike Chriswell, have to wait.

“I’ve sat here and watched that light change probably three times before you can actually get across,” Chriswell said.

That frustration can lead to impatient drivers that’ll turn onto Meadows Boulevard, despite on-coming traffic.

“I’ve seen several wrecks here,” Chriswell said.

The Florida Department of Transportation is in charge of Courtenay Parkway, also known as State Road 3.

“We have shared the viewer’s proposed recommendation with our traffic operations team. Our engineers will perform an intersection analysis to determine if any enhancements may be needed to improve safety and/or efficiency at this location," said FDOT Spokesperson Mariam Ali. "The analysis will include evaluating the proposed recommendation for a protected left-turn arrow."

Much like Brevard County’s aerospace industry, Stephan hopes his proposal can take off.

“I’d like to see them put turning signals in to make it easier coming in and out of the neighborhood for us,” he said.

