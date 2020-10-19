TEXAS – In an interview that appears to show Republican Sen. John Cornyn is attempting to distance himself from President Donald Trump, the senator said he privately disagreed with the president on several issues. Among them: border security, budgets deficits, tariffs, and trade agreement.

What You Need To Know Sen. John Cornyn tells Forth Worth Star-Telegram he privately disagreed with president on key issues

he privately disagreed with president on key issues

Cornyn seeking a fourth term as senator



Polls have Cornyn with a slight edge over Democratic challenger MJ Hegar



Hegar criticized Cornyn, calling him "a coward - or a liar"

Speaking to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram Editorial Board on Friday, Cornyn described his relationship with the president as “maybe like a lot of women who get married and think they’re going to change their spouse, and that doesn’t usually work out very well.”

Cornyn, who is seeking a fourth term as senator, is polling slightly ahead of Democratic challenger MJ Hegar.

The senator told the newspaper that he agreed with the president’s approach and worked well with him on tax cuts, Hurricane Harvey relief, judicial nominations, and a U.S.-Mexico trade deal.

Cornyn did tell the board that he raised concerns about budget deficits and debt with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Hegar, a decorated Air Force veteran, pounced on Cornyn’s statements, tweeting about his support for the president’s border wall and writing that in light of his comments, he is either “a coward – or a liar.”

.@JohnCornyn publicly supported and voted for Donald Trump's plan to steal money from our troops to pay for his useless border wall. Now today he says he privately opposed it.



Either John Cornyn's a coward — or he's a liar. https://t.co/nQruUsqI11 — MJ Hegar (@mjhegar) October 18, 2020

Prior to being elected to the Senate in 2002, Cornyn was Texas’ attorney general.