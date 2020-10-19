TEXAS – In an interview that appears to show Republican Sen. John Cornyn is attempting to distance himself from President Donald Trump, the senator said he privately disagreed with the president on several issues. Among them: border security, budgets deficits, tariffs, and trade agreement.
Speaking to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram Editorial Board on Friday, Cornyn described his relationship with the president as “maybe like a lot of women who get married and think they’re going to change their spouse, and that doesn’t usually work out very well.”
Cornyn, who is seeking a fourth term as senator, is polling slightly ahead of Democratic challenger MJ Hegar.
The senator told the newspaper that he agreed with the president’s approach and worked well with him on tax cuts, Hurricane Harvey relief, judicial nominations, and a U.S.-Mexico trade deal.
Cornyn did tell the board that he raised concerns about budget deficits and debt with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
Hegar, a decorated Air Force veteran, pounced on Cornyn’s statements, tweeting about his support for the president’s border wall and writing that in light of his comments, he is either “a coward – or a liar.”
Prior to being elected to the Senate in 2002, Cornyn was Texas’ attorney general.