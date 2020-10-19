MADISON, Wis. — Applications opened on Monday for the next round of We’re All In Small Business Grants, created to distribute an additional $50 million to small businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program aims to provide 10,000 businesses around the state with $5,000 grants that can be used for any purpose.

The first phase of the program provided more than $65 million in grants to over 26,000 businesses statewide this summer, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation said.

“With the increase in COVID-19 cases and the uncertainty it has created, many of Wisconsin’s small businesses tell us they’re already stretched to the limit and are concerned what the next few months will hold,” WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said. “As we did with the first round of We’re All In Grants, we want to provide aid that can help these businesses carry on.”

Applications for the grants opened at 8 a.m. Monday and will close at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 2.

Like the previous round of We’re All In Grants, awards will not be made on a first-come, first-served basis. The grants are available to all eligible small businesses, including those that have previously received the first round of We’re All In Grants from WEDC. Priority will be given to businesses hardest hit by the pandemic.

To be eligible for the second round of We’re All In Grants, an applicant must:

Be a Wisconsin-based, for-profit business

In 2019, have had 75% or more of company labor costs in Wisconsin and 75% of their assets in Wisconsin

Earn more than $0 and less than $1 million in annual revenues (gross sales and receipts)

Have started operating prior to Jan. 1, 2020 (seasonal businesses should use the highest total FTEs employed during the season)

Have filed their 2019 taxes

For this round, applicants will not be required to obtain a letter of support from a local business group and will not have to submit tax information.

The grants will be administered by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue in partnership with WEDC.