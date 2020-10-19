VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking for help finding suspects they believe scammed at least three seniors out of thousands of dollars over the last month. Police say they did it by convincing them they were going to jail for missing jury duty.

What You Need To Know Suspects contacted victims claiming they missed jury duty and had to pay a bondsman



The scammers contacted six senior citizens that police know of



The suspects got away with at least $10,200 from three victims

At a press conference on Monday, Deputy Chief Jakari Young explained these individuals reached out to the seniors, claiming they were Division Chief Brian Henderson with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

So far police know they called six seniors, all over the age of 65. Two of them met up with one of the accomplices to deliver the money and one sent their daughter, according to police.

Police said the victims believed they were meeting a woman who was a bondsman. Each time, the victims delivered the money in public places. These included the parking lot of the Volusia County Mall, at Samuels Bitts park and outside Jones Bail bonds. Each victim payed over $3,000. In total, police believe the suspects took $10,200 between the three seniors that fell victim to the scam.

“If you happen to miss jury duty, they will send you a letter and remind you that you missed it," said Henderson. "They will never demand money from you, no one from the criminal justice system will demand money from you on the phone or meet you in some secret mall parking lot. That is not going to happen”

So far, they have arrested Pierra V. Terrell, who police said was identified by a victim as acting as the bail bondsman in this scam. However police believe she was working with others and there are likely more victims out there.

At this time, detectives said they are not sure how these victims are being chosen by the suspects. They said none of them have actually missed jury duty.

Anyone who is a victim of a scam like this or has information to share about the suspects is urged to fill out an online form or contact Detective Eric Hinkson right away at (386) 671-5216 or HinksonEric@dbpd.us.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS (8477).