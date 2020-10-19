Gov. Ron DeSantis has assigned an outside state attorney to investigate a Central Florida judge accused of lewd molestation.

Judge Alan Apte serves in the Ninth Circuit, which represents Orange and Osceola counties. He narrowly won in the August primary, edging challenger Christy C. Collins by just 1,188 votes.

An executive order issued by the Governor's Office last Wednesday shows Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala told the governor about the accusation. She removed herself from the case.

The DeSantis order says Apte is "accused of lewd molestation" and assigns the top prosecutor from the Seventh Circuit, R.J. Larizza, to investigate the charges.

Requests over the weekend seeking more information on the case from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Orlando Police, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Apte, the Ninth Judicial Circuit, the Seventh Circuit, and the Florida Bar went unanswered.

According to a biography on a re-election website approved by Apte, he was elected as a circuit judge in 2002 and has been a member of the Florida Bar since 1993. He serves as a youth soccer coach, volunteers at Give Kids the World, and serves on the boards of directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Central Florida and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Florida.

