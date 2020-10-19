GENESEO, N.Y. — ​Sunrise Bouldering is the first, and only, climbing gym in Livingston County. It recently opened on Second Street in Geneseo.

Jake Caplan started climbing five years ago. After his first climb, he was hooked.



"You know, it’s about getting your hand over slowly, and moving your arm across and holding that to the finish and completing it. That is your goal," said Caplan.



Caplan grew up in Geneseo and was always looking for something active to do indoors, so he went for it and opened Sunrise Bouldering.



"I love the community and I love the area. It is beautiful. My whole life it’s been what are we gonna do and what is there to do in Geneseo. The Livingston County Economic Development put out a grant and when we applied and we went through the whole process and we were one of the winners. We have been going strong ever since."



Bouldering is a form of rock climbing without the use of ropes or harnesses. There are mats to prevent injuries from falls. There are 40 different routes or problems as they call them to try to climb. There’s something for first time climbers and routes for hard-core climbers looking to push themselves.



"Climbing outside is the ideal, but what’s great about a gym is you can practice and get your strength up, and you can do it year-round which is fantastic, " said climber Aaron Mock.



Jimmy Huynh’s been climbing for six years, mostly indoors.



"Yes, it is challenging, and it is fun to work on a problem," said Huynh. "I will work on a problem for weeks and to finally complete it is very rewarding to do."



If you want to give bouldering a try, Sunrise Bouldering is open Wednesday through Sunday. You can pay per session or become a Sunrise member.



"Doing something new or something different is great and I think it will drag a lot of people in just to see what it’s all about," said Caplan.