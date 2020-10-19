ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Bay Area Company is struggling to get back $100,000 worth of inventory that is being held by border agents.





The owner of St. Petersburg-based Ride Scoozy, which makes custom-made electric bicycles, says Customs and Border Protection has had his property for more than a month.



“They’ve not asked us to provide any information for verification,” said Jason Habeger. “They have not told us what tests they’re running, which they’re required to do.”



Habeger typically orders parts from China and assembles the bikes at his St. Pete warehouse.



According to documents Habeger shared with us, the shipment has not been tested or reviewed and remains in custody at the Miami Seaport.



“We’re happy to work with them,” he said. “We just have no idea what they’re looking at, what they need and how to get a hold of anybody.”



Attorney Ananis Makar, who specializes in immigration and border protection issues, says this practice is typical of border agents investigating shipments from China.



“Homeland Security essentially needs to investigate those products to make sure there’s nothing that’s counterfeit and make sure there’s no trademark or patent infringement,” said Makar.



Makar recommends hiring an attorney and possibly a broker to cut through the red tape.



“It’s better than them seizing the product and eventually maybe not even giving it to him or him having any type of fines in the long run,” she said.



Calls to Customs and Border Protection were not returned.



Habeger, who has also been charged thousand of dollars by the U.S Government for storage fees, has consulted an attorney.