KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — A Sunday morning launch from our Space Coast is on tap today. SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to blast off on the company's latest Starlink mission.

Weather is standing at 70 percent favorable for the 8:25 a.m. liftoff.

The Falcon 9 will launch from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center — sending up another round of 60 Starlink internet satellites.

The satellites will add to the more than 700 already in space to soon form a large orbital, broadband network to provide internet service to underserved areas around the globe.

Eventually, some 12,000 will round out the constellation.

Less than ten minutes after the launch, the Falcon 9 first stage booster is expected to return and land on SpaceX's ocean faring drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You" positioned out in the Atlantic.

It's the 6th launch and landing for this booster.