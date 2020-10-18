BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many in Western New York are still coming to terms with a plane crash that took the life of prominent attorney Steve Barnes and his niece Elizabeth. One of those people is his former partner, Ross Cellino.

“It's a difficult time for everybody in the Cellino-Barnes family,” said Cellino, now the owner of Cellino Law.

What You Need To Know Attorney Steve Barnes and his niece Elizabeth died in a plane crash in early October



His former partner Ross Cellino remembers him as a man with a good heart who was dedicated to his profession



Cellino recently launched Cellino Law, and hopes to grow the firm the way he did at Cellino & Barnes

Cellino was working in his office when he learned of the plane crash that killed his former partner earlier this month.

"It was beyond gut-wrenching to think that a crash happened, but I knew it was a small plane and I was hopeful that it would just glide down to a softer landing, and so for a couple hours, we were hopeful that there would be survivors, and then we learned of course that wasn't the case,” he said.

Cellino described Barnes as someone who had a good heart and was strong-willed. One thing that stood out to him was his dedication to his profession.

"I don't think many really know Steve Barnes other than through the commercials, but deep down, the man had a strong heart for the public, he wanted to do what's right for the public," Cellino said.

Barnes and Cellino's partnership took off in the 1990s, when the two joined forces to form the personal injury law firm, Cellino & Barnes. Their brand centered around their legal work, results for their clients, and aggressive marketing.

"We started with billboards, radio, and TV and we did a pretty good job at that," Cellino said.

After a successful run of more than 20 years, the two legal giants parted ways last June, and agreed to break off into separate firms. Cellino recently announced the launch of Cellino Law, which has 35 attorneys statewide and offices in Buffalo, Rochester, Long Island, and New York City. His goal for the firm going forward is to continue on the path Steve and he started on.

"I remember the good times, frankly ever since the crash, all I can hearken back on is the development of our firm and our friendship over the years, those are things that keep pouring through in my mind," he said.