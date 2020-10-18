The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough for many industries, especially for movie theaters in New York that haven't been able to show movies since March.

On Saturday, the state finally released guidelines on how and when they can reopen.

The Little Theatre in Rochester celebrated its 91st birthday on Saturday afternoon, and this year, it got something a little extra.

Scott Pukos, public relations coordinator for the Little Theatre says since it's been more than 200 days since they last showed a movie. Having the ability to now reopen again in a few days is welcome news.

"The power of a birthday, little's birthday, Cuomo respects that I'd like to think," said Pukos.

The governor's announcement also took Alex Chernavsky, the co-owner of the Cinema Theater by surprise.

"With the possible wave of the virus happening, we were kind of resigned to the fact that we probably wouldn't be able to open sometime next year." said Chernavsky.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday that movie theaters outside of New York City can reopen on October 23rd at 25% capacity and 50 people per screening.

Both the Little Theatre and the Cinema Theater will have to look at what movies they will be able to screen and make sure they are following state guidelines.

Chernavsky says he is thankful for all of the support the Cinema Theater has gotten while his team hasn't been able to operate, but is ready to keep the tradition of Rochester's oldest movie theater alive.

"My wife and I were customers before we bought the movie theater. We actually got married here in 2009. We liked the place so much so owning and operating the movie theater is really labor of love for us and we are happy we can get back the business again," said Chernavsky.

The same goes for the Little Theatre, which has also stood the test of time.

"Opened October 17th, 1929, a week after that, about a week, was the stock market crash of 1929 so the little has been through adversity through its history,” Pukos said. “…Has been against the odds and overcame it and thrived and we are going to continue to do that."