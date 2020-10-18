PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — If you have ever driven Interstate 94 in Kenosha County, you have likely noticed Uline’s series of large warehouses.

Now, the shipping and business supply company is looking to fill the warehouses with new employees.

The Pleasant Prairie based company is hiring for 60 warehouse positions in Kenosha County as well as another 20 in Hudson. Pay starts at $23 per hour and new hires can receive a $1,500 signing bonus.

As business grows, Uline Chief HR Officer Gil De Las Alas says it has been a busy time for hiring.

“Our business growth has actually been very strong this year,” says De Las Alas. “We are an essential business because we provide products and services for organizations and companies to continue their business while the economy needs to grow.”

In addition to warehouse jobs, Uline also has numerous positions available in customer service, IT, and HR.

Uline will be hosting a hiring event on Wednesday Oct. 21 for their warehouse positions in Kenosha County. Advanced registration is required.

For more information, click here.