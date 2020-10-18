Movie theaters across the country have had to completely shut down due to the coronavirus. Regal movie theaters closed all 536 theaters in the U.S. earlier this month, AMC is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy, but now they’ve found a creative way to bring in some revenue they think movie lovers would really like.

Grab 19 pals, head to the theatre and split a $99 bill. You get to watch the movie that you want, with the people that you love, sounds like a great night. That’s the current trend and St. Pete movie goers are in for it too.

Michael Henthorn told us he would frequently go to the theatre before the pandemic hit. “I enjoy watching movies at a theatre, I went to the theatre as a young kid a lot with my father.”

Since the pandemic movie lovers like Henthorn had to stop doing what they’ve always enjoyed doing. Theaters like AMC have seen their revenues drop roughly 22 percent, according to security and exchange commission, forcing them to find creatives ways to keep their business afloat.

Henthorn said, “It sounds like a good idea to keep things open, keep things rolling.”

Terry Watson is another movie theatre fan. He questioned how this would actually bring in some revenue, “What happens if you want to see the movie and I want to see the movie and my 20 friends all get that auditorium, does that mean you can’t get in?”

In order to reserve that auditorium, fans would simply fill out the form on the AMC website.

The price for rental goes up to $349 depending on the movie and the location of the theatre and according to the AMC website, you can also bring your own food for a $250 catering fee.

Theaters like Cinemark are offering concession deals as well, all of this is in an effort to bring people back to the theatre.