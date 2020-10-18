LAKELAND, Fla. — Fresco's Southern Kitchen & Bar in Lakeland is inspiring us to add that fall flavor into some of our favorite dishes.
Each dish is inspired with a warm pumpkin taste that only takes minutes to cook.
Feeling adventurous and want to try yourself? Check out these step-by-step instructions from Chef Tina at Fresco’s.
Ooey Gooey Bar
Layer one
1 Cake mix ( Spiced Cake )
8 oz Cream Cheese
4 oz Butter
1 Egg
Second Layer your favorite Pumpkin Pie Recipe
Third Layer
8 oz Cream Cheese
4 oz Butter
2 Eggs
1lb. of Powdered Sugar
Set over to 325 degrees
Bake for 25 Minutes
Use a 9 by 13 Pan. Must use a parchment liner or Aluminum if that is all you have.
Layer One cream butter and cream cheese until smooth then add egg, spread on the bottom of the pan.
If you do not want to make a pumpkin pie filling then just spread a layer of Pumpkin Butter OPTIONAL
The third layer Cream butter and cream cheese until smooth and then add the eggs and powdered sugar
Pour over the top and spread lightly to corners.
Now it is all ready to cook.
Once out of the over let rest in the refrigerator a few hours before cutting
Or out of the over, this is an Ooey Googy Spoon dessert.
Apple Butter
3.5 cups or 1 Can of Pumpkin Puree 29 oz average
1 cup Brown Sugar Packed
3/4 Cup of Apple Cider or Good Apple Juice
1.5 tsp. Vanilla Extract
.5 tsp Orange Extract
1 Tsp Cinnamon
2 Dashes of All Spice
2 Dashes of Clove
.5 tsp. of Nutmeg
Mix together and Cook for one hour in a crockpot on high.
Or Stovetop brings to a simmer and let cook for about 30 minutes.
Stir regularly.
5 Minute Pumpkin Pasta
Start with your favorite pasta and Alfredo Sauce
Warm your Alfredo Sauce in a pan add Pumpkin Butter to taste
Create your pasta with...
OPTION
Saute bacon, Dates, and Shallots
Or
Add Chorizo or Chicken
Top with Green Onion
And your choice of Pepitas, Pine Nuts, Pecans, or Walnuts
Now Relax and enjoy the flavors of Fall!