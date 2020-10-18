LAKELAND, Fla. — Fresco's Southern Kitchen & Bar in Lakeland is inspiring us to add that fall flavor into some of our favorite dishes.

Each dish is inspired with a warm pumpkin taste that only takes minutes to cook.

Feeling adventurous and want to try yourself? Check out these step-by-step instructions from Chef Tina at Fresco’s.

Ooey Gooey Bar

Layer one

1 Cake mix ( Spiced Cake )

8 oz Cream Cheese

4 oz Butter

1 Egg

Second Layer your favorite Pumpkin Pie Recipe

Third Layer

8 oz Cream Cheese

4 oz Butter

2 Eggs

1lb. of Powdered Sugar

Set over to 325 degrees

Bake for 25 Minutes

Use a 9 by 13 Pan. Must use a parchment liner or Aluminum if that is all you have.

Layer One cream butter and cream cheese until smooth then add egg, spread on the bottom of the pan.

If you do not want to make a pumpkin pie filling then just spread a layer of Pumpkin Butter OPTIONAL

The third layer Cream butter and cream cheese until smooth and then add the eggs and powdered sugar

Pour over the top and spread lightly to corners.

Now it is all ready to cook.

Once out of the over let rest in the refrigerator a few hours before cutting

Or out of the over, this is an Ooey Googy Spoon dessert.

Oh My 😋 Get into this fall 🍁 vibe with me 🍰 #FrescoLakeland is showing us how to sprinkle a new flavor into our favorite foods 👩🏽‍🍳 see more at @BN9 pic.twitter.com/75AILpFWRK — Ashonti Ford TV (@AshontiFordBN9) October 18, 2020

Apple Butter

3.5 cups or 1 Can of Pumpkin Puree 29 oz average

1 cup Brown Sugar Packed

3/4 Cup of Apple Cider or Good Apple Juice

1.5 tsp. Vanilla Extract

.5 tsp Orange Extract

1 Tsp Cinnamon

2 Dashes of All Spice

2 Dashes of Clove

.5 tsp. of Nutmeg

Mix together and Cook for one hour in a crockpot on high.

Or Stovetop brings to a simmer and let cook for about 30 minutes.

Stir regularly.

5 Minute Pumpkin Pasta

Start with your favorite pasta and Alfredo Sauce

Warm your Alfredo Sauce in a pan add Pumpkin Butter to taste

Create your pasta with...

OPTION

Saute bacon, Dates, and Shallots

Or

Add Chorizo or Chicken

Top with Green Onion

And your choice of Pepitas, Pine Nuts, Pecans, or Walnuts

Now Relax and enjoy the flavors of Fall!