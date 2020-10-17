ORLANDO, Fla. – A vehicle possibly belonging to a missing Belle Isle woman has been found in an Orlando retention pond with a body inside, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The vehicle was discovered Saturday afternoon near Dowden Road and Story Time Drive as searchers were flying a drone over the area, according to police. The license plate found on the submerged vehicle matched the plate of Stephanie Hollingsworth's vehicle, police said. Hollingsworth went missing last month.

A dive team with the Orlando Fire Department found a body was found inside the vehicle, but police have not yet identified the person. Authorities are now working to recover the body so identification can be made.

The Belle Isle Police Department has been notified of the discovery and has been in contact with Hollingsworth's family, according to Orlando police.

Hollingsworth, 50, was last seen on September 25. She was driving a champagne-colored Chevy Tahoe when she left her Monet Avenue home.