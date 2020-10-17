SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, the victim, Victoria Harris, has been found safe. The suspect, Samuel Thomas, is in custody in Citrus County.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help to locate an abducted and endangered woman. Detectives believe Victoria Harris, who also goes by Vicky, was abducted by Samuel Thomas, who is known as "Sam" or "Bam-Bam."

Officials say Harris and Thomas previously dated.

(Photos of the victim Victoria Harris and suspect Samuel Thomas released by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office said in their report that Thomas forcibly entered Harris' home in the Bevilles Corner area around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning and killed a family member before abducting the victim.

Detectives believe they fled in a green 1999 Ford F250 Super Duty XLT with tan trim. They say Harris is believed to be in danger.

The sheriff's office asks anyone who spots the suspect, victim, or vehicle to call law enforcement immediately and to do not approach them.