HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Expanded patio seating was a saving grace for restaurants this summer. Of course, COVID-19 forced them to close for months and then limited their capacity after re-opening.



But the colder weather is now forcing creativity—like heated igloos.

What You Need To Know StoneWater Golf Club's Rustic Grill just outside Cleveland now has four heated igloos on the patio to offer a socially distanced dining experience



Weekend night reservations are booked through Christmas



The igloos feature bistro lights and a heater. Each can seat between two and eight people



In between parties, there’s a thirty minute window for deep sanitization

“We’re kind of actually excited for snowfall. This feels like if you’re kind of in a snow globe,” said Lindsey Neidus, the co-owner of StoneWater Golf Club's Rustic Grill.



Whatever you want to call them, these things are popular.



“This is absolutely perfect,” said Mary Ellen Tainer, a guest dining in an igloo.



As the season changes and it gets colder, these heated igloos are popping up on restaurant patios everywhere, including StoneWater Golf Club's Rustic Grill which is located just outside Cleveland.



“The restaurant’s really become a go-to neighborhood spot. We just know everybody who comes in. So, it’s kind of like a very quaint hidden gem here in Highland Heights,” said Neidus.



For a little over four years now, Neidus has owned the grill with her two sisters.



She says COVID-19 caused an uptick in golfers this summer and the banquet hall is bringing back socially distanced events. A busy kitchen is gearing up for a clam bake and a bourbon tasting this weekend.

But the big draw seems to be the four igloos.



“I think all restaurants—we've all been in this kind of new world which we've all had to just become adaptable and kind of nimble and try to do different things to make our staff feel safe (and) the customers feel safe as that's really the the number one priority. And the igloos are a really great solve for that to be able to give people an experience where they can have their own space,” said Neidus.



The Novaks took off work for an afternoon date.



Since the couple isn’t comfortable dining inside these days, they were excited to try this out.



“It’s not often that we get to adult meal together. So, girls are in school. We had an opportunity to take a little bit of time from work and come out and try a new eating event if you will," said Ken Novak.



Friday afternoon, Tainer and two friends went out for the first time in a while to enjoy lunch together.



“When we came and saw this, we knew that we were safe," said Tainer.



“We've had people who said they won't even go out and eat but they want to come and sit in an igloo,” said Neidus.



Reservations are required for two hour blocks. There’s now even a special book just for igloo reservations to keep up with the demand.



“People are super excited about it,” said Neidus.



Neidus says The Rustic Grill has lots of regulars - and these igloos have attracted newcomers.



“So for Friday and Saturday nights we don’t have any reservations left until after Christmas which is wild. The phone has just not stopped ringing,” said Neidus.



The option for guests to zip into these igloos is a concept this family owned business plans to continue long after the coronavirus chapter comes to a close.