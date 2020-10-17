NEW YORK - Al Diaz knows the elements of a sharp haircut. It takes a keen eye, a steady hand and attention to detail.

"Just seeing my customer’s facial expressions, seeing them happy. You look good, you feel good,” said Diaz, a barber at Queens Finest Barbershop.

What You Need To Know The coronavirus shutdown all non-essential businesses, including barbershops in March



Barbers at Queens Finest in Elmhurst found some unique ways to keep the business relevant



Barbershop owner Mikki Azarcon ramped up his t-shirt company, selling the tees on Instagram

But those once familiar faces are not disguised by a mask. Diaz has been cutting hair for almost a decade. When the coronavirus shut down the shop, he consulted on some at-home haircuts.

“A lot of them asked me for advice on cutting their own hair,” said Diaz.

So, he shared the tricks of the trade.

“A lot of YouTube,” said Diaz.

DIY at the customer’s own risk.

“A lot of them shaved their own head. That was tough. But they’ve been back. And they’re happy to be back,” said Diaz.

While the Queens Finest Barbershop is buzzing with activity once again, owner Mikki Azarcon kept his brand relevant — even when he was forced to close.

“Everyone found a hustle during Covid. My hustle was the shirts,” said Azarcon.

Queens designs are always popular. But a surprising best seller, an Anti-Coronavirus Club tee. Created in the borough that became the virus’ epicenter.

“The shirt was like something to fight it. Fight against it,” said Azarcon.

And in a city with hundreds of barbershops, Azarcon thinks outside of the box. For starters, his shop is inside of an automotive shop on Queens Boulevard.

“They’re waiting for their cars to get done and they can get a haircut,” said Azarcon.

Azarcon says closing up shop was tough. But he considers himself one of the lucky ones, because his doors are open to customers once again.

“It’s like a sense of home,” said Azarcon.