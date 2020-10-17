DALLAS — The coronavirus pandemic has left many business struggling to stay afloat. More than 1.5 million Texans said they had little or no confidence they’d be able to pay rent in October. One Dallas ice cream shop is doing everything they can to keep their business open during the pandemic. In this case, downsizing was the only option.

Tom Landis started Howdy Homemade ice cream shop on Lovers Ln. as a result of a Dallas stay-at-home order. He decided to close his shop from March 7 to July 1.

“It’s surreal. On the one hand, I wish we could have really been able to stay.” Landis, Owner Howdy Homemade, said.

As a way to cut costs Landis made the decision to move locations to avoid shutting down. This was an easy decision for him because his goal was to look out for his employees--all of whom have special needs or are on the spectrum.

"I think the fact that our employees are so respectful of the procedures and incentives and things that I don't see out of other restaurant workers. I think it's a safer operation all around,” Landis said.

Coleman Jones, a tenured employee at Howdy Homemade has worked with Landis since the beginning. Five years later, he says he’s still thankful for the opportunity.

"I get to work with fun employees, I get to work with really cool customers,” Jones said. "He helps us get involved with the job, he helps us know what we're doing. Um, you can tell he's like a shepherd because he takes care of his flock.”

After struggling to stay afloat, Howdy Homemade looked to community support. A Go Fund Me was created with a goal of $75,000. Today, over $100,000 has been donated.

As the ice cream shop began to buzz in the media they were offered a spot on the Today Show, where CNBC’s Marcus Lemonis from The Profit offered Howdy a $50,000 grant.

Landis is grateful for the donation. He says Texas is home to three million adults with special needs and it’s his goal to continue to provide for him.