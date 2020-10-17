ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A new special license plate celebrate Disney World’s 50th anniversary is now available for purchase, with the proceeds going toward a good cause.

Disney has not yet revealed the design of the specialty plate but presale vouchers can be purchased for $25, plus applicable state administration fees.

Presale vouchers must be purchased at a local county tax collector office or license plate agency, according to the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website.

Proceeds of the license plate, which will be limited to Florida-registered car owners, will benefit Make-A-Wish of Central and Northern Florida. Disney has worked with the organization many years, helping with thousands of wishes.

Disney World is currently planning it 50th anniversary celebration, which takes place next year. More details about the celebration will be shared in the coming months, Disney said.