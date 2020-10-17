ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Laid off and furloughed Disney employees are coming together and looking out for one another.

Ear For Each Other is a Facebook Group with more than 20,000 members.

The social media group is not affiliated with Disney, but it is helping talented cast members promote their side hustles like the one the Iskes started.

Rob Iske recently got his job back at Disney but his partner Howard Iske is still furloughed. The pandemic pushed them to roll out their own business called Orange and Field, a lifestyle brand filled with recipes and DIYs.

“People can come together like this on social media. People you don't even know are really just supporting one another during these scary times,” Howard said.

The couple said they have found camaraderie in the middle of unprecedented times with this group.