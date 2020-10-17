The DCU Center has gone months without a show or game in downtown Worcester, and it may be very different the next time fans head into the arena.

General Manager Sandy Dunn says it will be "...PPE for everyone, from workers to guests coming into the facility. Getting rid of lines wherever we can. Creating more social distancing and spaces. Probably the most impactful is the reduction of capacity in the building."

Dunn says they can hold roughly 12,000 people on a normal day. But, COVID-19 has forced them to significantly slash their total almost in four.

She expects the arena could safely hold 3,400 people.

"We would do pod seating. And the concept of pod seating is you eliminate all the aisle seats so the people walking in the aisles have some distancing from the people who are seated,” Dunn said.

Pod seating also means fans sitting in every other row. Lines for food would become one-way, with some potentially moving to mobile ordering from your seat.

But Dunn says right now, they really don't expect to be opening their doors for fans any time soon.

"We're finding that in the first quarter, most of our events are choosing to postpone, move their dates out. Something like Monster Trucks, that has been here annually in February for years, they've already looked to postpone their date to a future date."

Just a few months ago, the DCU Center's convention area was transformed into one of the state's COVID-19 field hospitals.

Dunn says they're prepared to take on the role again if needed, but all they can do is wait.

"I think that any of our clients that would want to be on the third floor, which is our more traditional convention space, ballrooms, and meeting rooms. They're not going to want to be up there if potentially we're a surge hospital on the first floor,” Dunn said. “So we need to get through the surge and get a better understanding of where we're at."