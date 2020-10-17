DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The spread of coronavirus has led to many popular fall events being cancelled or delayed as communities protect themselves during the pandemic. But Volusia County’s annual Biketoberfest is continuing this weekend, drawing in thousands of bikers from around the country.

Throughout Daytona Beach, the sound of motorcycles fill the air as bikers make their way into town. Even with thousands of people here for the annual Biketoberfest event, many regulars say they’re seeing far fewer bikers turn out this year.

A steady parade of motorcycles made their way down Main Street. Many say they're excited to have a return of their beloved annual event after so many strange months from the pandemic.

For restaurants and bars hit hard by the pandemic, the return of Biketoberfest is a welcome sight in their community.

Carl Priddy drove up Saturday morning from Indialantic, making his annual migration trip up for the event. Even though things are far from normal this year, Priddy said he’s glad to be here to join in and support local businesses where he can.

“I know the situation is weird now but this thing with the virus, it seems to have made people more mellow and friendly and I’ve been enjoying that, too. And no exception here! I stood in the middle of Main Street here a few minutes ago and took pictures going both way which I could not have done last Biketoberfest,” Priddy said.

A number of businesses are taking care in stepping up safety routines during the pandemic, with hand sanitizer at the ready and masks to pass out.

Many of the people walking around Main Street Saturday aren’t wearing masks. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said earlier in the week that while they’re urging visitors to follow safety precautions, his deputies won’t be the ‘mask police’ this weekend. ​