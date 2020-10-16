CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The pandemic has caused most people to re-adjust their daily routines in some way.

Christy Reynolds is the owner of BK Rootbeer in Cuyahoga Falls… and says the changes they have made over the last few months have all been positive.

“Actually, this has been one of our best years. Because we are not a dine-in facility, we were able to put everything in to go bags and cups, so everything was to go. People could sit in their cars if they chose to but everything was to go.”

The drive-in restaurant has been a staple in the community for more than 70 years.

Nowadays, they provide customers with a nostalgic 50s feel that goes right along with the new normal of 2020—a restaurant where you can stay in your car and maintain social distance.

“We are able to space out our parking spaces, and we can space out our picnic tables, and you can choose to not get a mug. We get a lot of people who don’t so we put it in a to-go cup. It works out perfect. Yes, it’s small, but we have made it work,” explained Reynolds.

Barbara Mahler and her husband have been coming to BK once a week for more than a decade.

For them, the employees are more like family.

“The help is just great. It is awesome," said Mahler. "They love what they are doing.”

In a typical year, BK would be getting ready to close for the colder season, but their success over the past few months inspired them to stay open through the winter.

"We make zero money when we are closed, so if we can try it and stay afloat during the winter and just build our business even more, we feel we are strong enough to just survive the winter.”