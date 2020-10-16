A Troy startup is helping people break through disinformation on the internet.

Our.News was started in 2016 as one to the Troy Innovation Garage's first clients. The internet plug-in and app uses artificial intelligence to determine if articles are accurate or not.

The company created "newstrition" labels, which look just like nutrition labels, to show where the article originated and if there is political bias.

"We've made just as many enemies on the left as the right, so that means I know we're doing a really good job," said Richard Zack, the company’s founder. "We're committed to being nonpartisan and we're committed to being independent.

The company recently received a $63,500 grant from the International Fact-Checking Network and Facebook to translate its labels into Spanish.



"This is really exciting because it shows not only that our technology can be useful outside the United States, but it really demonstrates that this is a global problem and that our solution can help people all over the world," Zack said.

The company says user counts have more than doubled since January, in large part because of the presidential election and pandemic.