ORLANDO, Fla. — State health leaders are monitoring the Courtyards of Orlando Care Center because of the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 at the assisted living facility.

What You Need To Know As of Tuesday, 42 residents, 17 staff members were positive



At least 1 person has been hospitalized, family says



Mother's condition is improving at hospital, family says

As of Tuesday, 42 patients and 17 staff members tested positive at the senior care center, according to information provided to the Florida Department of Health by the facility's staff via the Health Care Administration's Emergency Status System. The data is not cumulative; it reflects information available for current residents and staff.

“I am just upset, I’m upset,” said Pauline Cameron, whose 86-year-old mother, Ida May Jaggon, lives at the facility and tested positive.

“It breaks our heart.”

Family members said they were notified September 23 that Jaggon had tested positive. They have not been able to go in the facility and see her since March and have received very little communication from staff members there.

“It’s not just about my Mom,” Cameron said. “It is about the people that are in there — the other sick people, the elderly, not just my Mom.”

Since testing positive, Jaggon has been moved to a hospital.

“Can we visit her? No,” Cameron said. “Can we communicate with anyone? No.”

The family said Jaggon's condition is improving at the hospital.

Spectrum News 13 reached out to the administrator of the Courtyards of Orlando. He said he had no comment.