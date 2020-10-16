TEXAS – Soft-spoken ranch operator Felo Martinez doesn’t hold back and elevates the volume of his voice when he makes the argument that his wife was the visionary in developing and building a high-grade specialty beef venture to modernize and sustain the family ranch for the foreseeable future.

What You Need To Know Stephanie Martinez did not grow up in a ranching family, she grew up in a farming family



Learned the cattle industry by applying herself through her husband’s guidance



Convinced her husband to implement Certified Akaushi Wagyu genetics into their day-to-day operations

“She said, ‘Let’s just get this business totally integrated,’” Felo Martinez said. “‘Why does everybody else have to make the money? The money is in the meat, Felo,’ she would always tell me, ‘The money is in the meat.’”

Unlike her husband, Stephanie Martinez did not grow up in a ranching family. She grew up in a farming family. Soon after the pair wed 35 years ago, Stephanie Martinez thrust herself into new territory of the cattle industry, applying herself through her husband’s guidance, quickly learning all aspects of the business.

Stephanie Martinez's background as a CPA, Felo Martinez said, helped better guard guaranteed 2F Rancho Santa Fe financial dealings.

Then, several years back, with heavy discussion back and forth, Stephanie Martinez convinced her husband to implement Certified Akaushi Wagyu genetics into their day-to-day operations.

“Stephanie has always been a very important part of the ranching operation,” he said.

The husband and wife have a hands-on-approach, and their specialty is ranch-to-table premium beef business.

“There’s no way I could have done this by myself,” Felo Martinez said.

Stephanie Martinez said she is proud of the way they oversee their cattle operation as they share their craft, from their family to yours.

“It gives us a good feeling that this ranch will continue its legacy as a working cattle ranch,” she said.