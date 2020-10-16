ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Early voting starts Monday and there are nearly 15 million active, registered voters in Florida.

Republicans are gaining on Democrats with registration numbers in the final days before the election.

Florida Democrats have 134,000 more regsieterd voters than state Republicans



Right now, Democrats only have 134,000 more people registered to vote than Republicans and that could be all it takes to impact the election.

Florida is the largest swing state, and the margin when President Trump defeated Hilary Clinton was just 113,000 votes.

Recently, Republicans have been on a mission to register more Red voters. Senator Rick Scott tweeted saying “Florida Republicans are ready to win up and down the ballot in November.”

The Florida Department of State issues they latest voter registration numbers Thursday, and while Republicans celebrated their number of registered voters, Democrats celebrated their early turnout numbers.

Republicans gained on Democrats with registration numbers this election season.

The Executive Director of the Florida Democratic Party Juan Penalosa tweeted saying more than one million Dems have already voted by mail in Florida, compared to 620,000 Republicans, which is a switch from previous years.

Both sides said the Coronavirus made a big impact on voter registration numbers across the board because neither side could hold big events or go door-to-door like they normally do, and people avoided going places, like the DMV, which is where most people register to vote.