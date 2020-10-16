Christopher Brown is the owner of Chicopee Family Pizza. The restaurant opened up during the pandemic, but that isn’t the first obstacle he had to face.

"Just growing up in the inner city. I had a rough life,” said Brown.

Brown didn’t have it easy. He said he went down the wrong path and ended up in prison.

"I didn't have a lot of role models growing up. There was definitely a lot of individuals in prison to help mold me as a man, to guide me, to learn from their mistakes,” said Brown. “A lot of individuals there, never coming home, friends that I have grown up with and seen that could be me and any situation I have been in I could have lost my life and been in jail forever."

The experience inspired Brown to pursue his passion of cooking. He went to school for culinary arts and graduated from the Cordon Bleu in Boston.

"I have learned from my mistakes and I have done a big thing called change and that change inspired me to help others and help myself achieve my goals,” he said.

Although Brown said the business’s name was catchy because everyone “loves pizza,” he cooks a variety of other food. Now he’s a successful chef and business owner. He doesn’t forget the journey which led him here. In fact, he said it prepared him for it.

"It makes you very adaptable,” said Brown. “I am able to deal with any type of individual on a different type of capacity. I can be a little hood, I can be sophisticated, I'm from the streets so it's a lot of real situations and genuine interactions."

Members of the community said they have felt inspired by Brown’s journey and enjoy having his business in Chicopee.