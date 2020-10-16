If Saturday morning cartoons and cereal are -- or were -- your thing, you may want to stick around Worcester this weekend.

Pixels & Pints Arcade Bar on Grafton Street is hosting an All-You-Can-Eat Cereal and Saturday Morning Cartoons event.

They will be showing classic 1980's cartoons and offering a variety of sugary cereals.

Owner Jason Eastty said, “We are going to do a lot of the classics: He-Man, Smurfs, Captain Caveman. We have a bunch of the classics that a lot of people from the 80's will remember."

The event takes place Saturday from 10 AM to 12 PM and the event is for all ages.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, a reservation will be required. For more information you can visit Pixels & Pints’ Facebook page.​