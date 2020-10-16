BELLE ISLE, Fla. — The husband of missing Belle Isle mother Stephanie Hollingsworth said that he and their family have no idea where his wife may be, but he wants her home safely.

“If you are out there and you are concerned, and you are hearing all this chaos and you are afraid to come home please, please turn that off and just make the phone call and let us know you are okay," Scott Hollingsworth said, speaking through tears.

What You Need To Know Police say Stephanie Hollingsworth drove away in a 2000 Silver Chevrolet Tahoe



The vehicle has a Florida plate: Y50XUR



A reward of $10,000 is being offered in the case



Scott Hollingsworth, immediate family are not considered persons of interests in disappearance

The loving wife and mother of three boys vanished three weeks ago, on September 25, police and family said.

“Everywhere you look in this home…is a piece of her," Hollingsworth said. "It's not a home without her."

Asked directly whether he had anything to do with his wife's disappearance, Scott Hollingsworth replied, "No, absolutely not…it's absolutely ridiculous to have to think about that, to have to answer those questions, but no, it's, you know, our family, myself, we just absolutely we would never…it's hard enough for us to kill a fly, let alone do something so horrid like that.”

Belle Isle Police said Stephanie Hollingsworth left her home on Monet Avenue on September 25, taking her purse but leaving behind her cell phone.

Police said they believe she then withdrew $20 from a Bank of America at Hoffner Avenue and Goldenrod Road and drove to a Walmart on South Goldenrod Road. A security camera video there captured Hollingsworth paying for vodka and a bottle of Fanta.

Police said they now believe she could be in the Lake Nona area.

“We know that Stephanie left her house willingly," Belle Isle Police Chief Laura Houston said. "She went to Walmart willingly. We do not know what happened after that."

Houston's team is working with other law enforcement agencies across the region and state to locate Stephanie Hollingsworth, the police chief said. For now, there are no suspects, and it is unclear whether foul play is involved, Houston said.

"There are a lot of social media and a lot comments out there that they point out — and this happens usually — that they point out and they point at the husband, that he’s acting funny or his expressions are off. Scott Hollingsworth has been ruled out as a person of interest in Stephanie’s disappearance," Houston said.

So the search continues, with people in the community pitching in to help. A community-organized drone team is planning to search area lakes for Hollingsworth, Houston said, and a fishing business is supplying boats for water-search efforts.

Meanwhile, Scott Hollingsworth said he is forever grateful and hopeful these efforts to find his wife will bring her safely back home.

“All we know is that we love you so much, and we all want this to end," Scott Hollingsworth said. "We just need you home."

Another search effort is planned for this weekend in the Lake Nona area. A $10,000 reward is being offered through Crimeline to help investigators solve this case. Call 1-800-423-8477 (1-800-423-TIPS).