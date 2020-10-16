Back in March, campground owners weren't sure they'd be able to open up at all, but now that the season is coming to an end, they have seen a big jump.

A release from Campground Owners of New York says in comparison to 2019, campgrounds have seen as much as a 40 percent increase in business.

Spectrum News spoke with Truman Hartshorn, the owner of a campground in Hamilton. Without much guidance from the state in April or May, he had to cancel all of the reservations people made for memorial day weekend, which is usually a big moneymaker.

Despite losing that weekend, people were consistently looking for a safe way to have a summer getaway, and again and again, they turned to camping.

"But after June 15, we had what you'd consider almost a normal summer. Even though we didn't have any planned activities, no game room and no special weekend - nothing that would entertain people in particular, but they didn't care, people wanted to get out," said Hartshorn. "They were really anxious, so we were pleasantly surprised by that."

Last weekend was the final one of the season for many campgrounds in the area, and the owner who spoke with Spectrum News says it was one of the busiest holiday weekends he'd seen in a long time.