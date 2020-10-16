Dutchess County native Alex Vitonera has always loved the snacks he would find in other countries. That love was the impetus for his new business, 845 Exotics in Poughkeepsie.

Growing up, he would often visit family in Peru.

“Every year, I would come back with some chocolates or a soda,” he said in an interview with Spectrum News Thursday. “That is kind of the same concept we have going now, but expanded it to all over the world.”

Accompanied by a friend who is in the exotic snack business, Vitonera traveled the world to find snack suppliers.

He then opened his shop in August, in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.



“I kind of went with it,” he said. “I had a gut feeling, and now we’re here. We’re definitely doing good.”

He is hooking new customers every day despite, or perhaps because of, the pandemic.

Since many Hudson Valley families have roots around the world and few are currently traveling because of travel restrictions, some are seeking out nostalgic tastes, Vitonera said.

“This is a good way for your taste buds to travel when you can’t,” he said. “We’re bringing the snacks into the area. This is what the community needed.”

The Pringles varieties on offer at Vitonera’s shop include Rice Fusion Malaysian Red Curry, “Cajun Fries,” Barbeque Teriyaki, and Pepper Cheese. A heavy-duty box of Oreo moon pies from Thailand comes with an Oreo gift bag.

He also sells the American classics.



“It’s a regional item. It’s very hard to get. People love this item,” he said, building suspense as he made his way toward the back counter and arrived at the display of Dunkaroos. ”People get it by the box. You get six in a box. Those 90s kids, they’re coming for those.”

Vitonera said that if the spread of COVID-19 forces another quarantine, he will easily switch to a delivery model.

“That’s how it was when I first got into this,” he said. “I’ll do it again.”