OCALA, Fla. — President Donald Trump's advance team was on the ground Wednesday preparing for his campaign rally Friday, when he is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m. ET, on the tarmac at Ocala International Airport.

Crews are working around the clock to complete the finishing touches at Ocala's newly renovated airport.

“It's a million miles an hour every day until the president's here, and then everyone breathes a sigh of relief,” Ocala International Airport Director Matthew Grow said.

An Air Force C-17 transport plane flew in and dropped off one of the president's helicopters and other support gear.

For those wishing to catch a glimpse of Air Force One flying into Ocala International Airport, expect to see a smaller version of the plane.

“His [Boeing] 747 is unable to fly into this airport. Our runways and taxiways are just not capable to support the weight of that aircraft,” Grow said.

The president's advance team also is responsible for managing Friday's parking and spectator viewing.

Meanwhile, the president’s visit signals just the start of different types of activity that could be generated by the changes at the airport.

Across the street from the airport sits the Ocala Breeders Sales Company, where the biggest horse auction of the year took place Wednesday. One of the horse breeders said the airport brings in a lot of business, and he hopes it expands even more.

“I hope one day we can have a couple commercial flights out of here, instead of driving to Orlando,” said breeder and trainer Dennis Sasso. “It'll be very useful for the people here.”

Airport officials said the transportation facility has already greatly diversified.

“We're seeing a lot of different types of users at the airport — a lot of logistics, transportation and construction,” Grow said.