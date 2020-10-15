MILWAUKEE — What's old is new again when it comes to buying groceries in Wisconsin; a return to the olden days of buying food in bulk could have benefits that'll pay off for everyone.

Jenna Meier doesn't mind filling up, but she‘ll be the first to tell you that she doesn’t like to waste.

"I wanted to be able to fill up my one shampoo bottle and not have to keep purchasing dozens of shampoo bottles,” Meier said.

It’s why Meier prefers bulk stores.

"It allows me to avoid packaging and save money," she said. "However, I found I was going to like three or four different stores just to find what I needed in bulk and I know that's not sustainable for most people and it wasn’t even sustainable for me because I was a stay at home mom.”

Meier is a stay at home mom who found a new purpose.

"To open up a bulk store that had all the things I need in one place," she said.

In February, a month before the coronavirus pandemic hit, she opened the Glass Pantry, a zero-waste bulk store located in Milwaukee.

Customers bring the containers, they provide the goods.

"I'm super passionate about being package and plastic free so this is a dream for me to have this in my neighborhood," Nina Osborn​, a customer, said.

“There aren't a lot of places you can find bulk cleaning and grocery in one spot - so I have already been here- this is my third or fourth time and I'm loving it," Babs Mitchell, another customer, said.

Amid the pandemic, if you can’t make it to them, the Glass Pantry will come to you.

“If people don’t want to leave their house, they still need dishwasher detergent, they still need pasta, they still need soap," Meier said.

For more on the store, visit https://www.glasspantrymilwaukee.com​.