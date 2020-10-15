SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — In 2015 when Paulette Rhodes was looking for a place to live, she felt she hit the jackpot at the Heritage Village Commons.

“It fit my budget,” Rhodes said. “I am 68 years old currently — I am on Social Security, that’s my only income.”

Annual Adjustment Factors which are set by the Department of Housing and Urban Development have increased by just over 1 percent annually in the last 6 years. Which, depending on the year, hasn’t always matched the Social Security Cost of Living Adjustments.

Rent in 2015 was $684 for her two bedroom apartment. Currently it is $837 a month.

“It’s the lease that they sign, and its what the lease allows,” Real Estate attorney Nishad Khan said. “Generally, landlords are allowed to increase rent if the lease allows.”

Aside from rent, Paulette also pays co-pays for doctor visits, medication, and car insurance. Added all together, she can’t keep up.

“Right now my over budget is almost $200,” Rhodes said.

To make matters worse, she was told her lease will not be renewed and that she must be out of her apartment by November 30th. She says no reason was ever given.

Like the rent increases, this is another hit she can’t do anything about.

Wendover Management, the company that manages the property, did tell Spectrum News 13 via email that, "Wendover Management respects the privacy rights of all its residents and as a policy does not comment on lease renewals.”

“She is not entitled to why the landlord chooses not to renew her lease,” Khan said.

Now Rhodes is panicking, and admits she has no where to go.

“Rental rates are anywhere from $1,000 and on up,” she said. “That would just totally wipe me out.”

In regards to the annual rate increases, Wendover Management says the rent policies are set in accordance with various regulatory agencies.