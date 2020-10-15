EUSTIS, Fla. — With Gov. Ron DeSantis removing restrictions on businesses for coronavirus last month, many business owners have been left to decide their own safety precautions.

The owners of Santa’s Farm in Eustis say theirs is one business that is standing strong against backlash over their safety guidelines.

With 17 acres of Christmas trees, boxes bursting with pumpkins, and a very animated collection of animals, Santa’s farm, is considered a hidden treasure.

For the past 30 years, husband and wife duo Jodi and Tom Utsman have been serving central Florida families’ holiday needs, even while those families grew older.

“And now they can’t wait to bring their children to an amazing place that they came to when they were kids," said Tom Utsman, of his now generational guests.

This year boasts some new features, including a winding path through the petting zoo, so guests can social distance.

In the same way you can count on them for pumpkins and Christmas trees, owner Jodi Utsman says she wants you to count on them selling, safely.

“That was one of the problems that we had personally, is when a business promises you that they’re going to mask, and then they don’t require masks," Jodi Utsman said. "So we are not going to break our promise to our customers.”

“The last thing ever we’d want is someone to get sick or even worse from visiting us…our home," agreed Tom.

The last thing they were asking for was backlash from guests, over their mandatory masking policy.

“We just thought people wouldn’t come," Jodi said laughing. "We thought it would be that simple, people just wouldn’t come. We didn’t know that they would feel the need to express their displeasure with our decision.”

In some cases, management was called over as the displeasure escalated to disrespect.

“She [the manager] said, ‘OK,have a nice day,’ and they [the guest] told her, ‘I hope your day is horrible.’ Not in those words though, so it’s that kind of treatment," Jodi Utsman said.

Many people wander the property, picking out pumpkins every weekend.

The Utsmans say interacting with guests has been a similar process.

Only a few have been rotten.

The rest? Prime for the picking.

“We just love our guests," said Jodi Utsman. "We love our children. And it’s been very heartwarming the appreciation that we have received.”

On the flip side, the Utsmans say many people have expressed gratitude for the measures they’re taking, and how strongly they’re enforcing mask wearing.​