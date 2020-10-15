TEXAS -- After being shut down for months, Texas wineries and distilleries have been given the green light by Gov. Greg Abbott to reopen. That is -- if local county judges also give them the go ahead.

Because distilleries also have tasting rooms, the governor considered them “bars” and they were asked to close

There’s a lot of craft spirit production in House District 45 – which covers parts of Hays and Blanco Counties. Representative Erin Zwiener is the Democrat seeking a second term. She's a three-time Jeopardy champion, author and fifth generation Texan.

Republican Carrie Isaac is hoping to flip the district back to red. She's a nonprofit leader, has a master’s degree in health education and has completed a full length Ironman. Regardless of who wins in November, local distilleries are hopeful they'll help them out.

It's been a tough several months for Daniel Whittington of Crowded Barrel Whiskey Company.

"It's been depressingly quiet since March," said Whittington.

Distilleries are finding themselves in a uniquely tough spot during the pandemic. They're licensed as manufactures but because they also have tasting rooms, the governor considered them “bars” and they were asked to close.

"The laws in Texas and the governmental agencies have had to grow with us. The industry is barely two decades old and they're still trying to figure out what we are and because they only hold sessions every two years, that's only 10 sessions, that's not a lot of time to catch up to a new industry," said Whittington.

The two candidates running to represent this area at the state capitol have spoken out in support of them being able to open back up.

"It's especially frustrating for some of these craft alcohol businesses who have business models that are almost entirely built around operating outdoors which we know is the safest way," said Zwiener.

"People are struggling, hurting. I feel very comfortable with opening restaurants and wineries and distilleries and I believe that people can do it in a responsible manner, in a safe manner," said Isaac.

Even though distilleries can now reopen at 50 percent capacity, if the county judge gives them the thumbs up, the industry still took a huge financial hit over the past six months.

For them, the closures highlighted other struggles distilleries have operating under current Texas laws.

Next legislative session, they're also hoping to expand their ability to reach customers who enjoy their spirits by increasing the number of bottles visitors can buy on site, as well as expanded sales on Sundays.

As for Crowded Barrel Whiskey Company, the Hays County judge officially signed off on them being able to reopen.