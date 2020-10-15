ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​The local hospitality industry continues to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

​Rochester loves to play host to many of its visitors that are welcomed here each year. From High Falls to the Strong National Museum of Play, parks and festivals, the Flower City offers a memorable experience.

What You Need To Know Visit Rochester estimates a loss of a million dollars from event cancellations due to COVID-19

Sales teams are rebooking and rescheduling meetings well into the year 2023

Visit Rochester releases video asking support for local restaurants ​

"I love coming downtown. We love to take a walk around. I mean it's just a beautiful city,” said Laurie Conlon, a Rochester resident.

Rochester was on track for another banner year for tourism and then COVID-19 hit. Don Jeffries from Visit Rochester says in keeping with state guidelines that prohibit gatherings of more than 50 guests, most events for 2020 into early 2021 have been forced to cancel or reschedule.

"Right now, we have a ton of leads for meetings and conventions that we're gonna bring to Rochester. They just need to know a date. There is no date yet when this all ends. The limitations have really hurt the hotels, the convention center,” Jeffries said.

Earlier this month, the downtown Hyatt Regency hotel announced it would close immediately with plans to reopen in early 2021. And the Holiday Inn on State Street also temporarily shut its doors due to the pandemic.

"The Holiday Inn is up for sale. I talked to someone that put a bid in on it yesterday. They want to refurbish that hotel and get it back up and running,” said Jeffries.

Without the hotel business, many local restaurants are also taking a hit. Visit Rochester produced a video promoting dine in or take out.

"The idea is to be a tourist in your own town, specifically for the restaurants. The restaurants right now are really hurting,” said Jeffries.

Visit Rochester typically books some 200 meetings and conventions a year. But this year, with cancellations, Jeffries estimates a loss of a $100 million. But it is not all doom and gloom. There are signs of life.

Construction continues along East Avenue where a Courtyard Marriott is set to open sometime next spring. And at the corner of South Union and Howell streets, an empty parking lot will be home to a Hampton Inn and Suites by Hilton.

“There's a bright future out there. We're just gonna weather the storm. Visit Rochester is gonna hit the ground running,” said Jeffries.