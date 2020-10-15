VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of bikers are roared into Volusia County Thursday for day one of the 28th annual Biketoberfest

What You Need To Know The 28th annual Biketoberfest started Thursday in Volusia County



COVID-19 pandemic has altered how the event will be held this year



Event permits were not issued in Daytona Beach, but were in Ormond Beach

The first stop for many was Main Street in Daytona Beach. Things look a little different there this year with no outside vendors or extra stages for big concerts. Regardless of the changes, Phaedra Lee, Manager of the iconic biker bar Main Street Station, was thrilled to see everyone that came into town any way.

Manager Phaedra Lee is thrilled to see them.

“We don't have as many people as we typically do but we are grateful for everyone that has come to celebrate Biketoberfest with us here in Daytona Beach,” said Lee.

At Main Street Station, Lee explained they changes the way they are doing things as well. She said the venue is hosting smaller bands, encouraging social distancing and capping their capacity.

Not being able to have a special event permit this year didn’t affect her too much, as they did not plan to have any bog concerts this year, Lee said. After only being allowed to open up three weeks ago, she said she is just happy they can serve their customers.

“Safety is our number one priority," said Lee.

Seeing the smaller numbers and lack of vendors was disappointing for some, like Eric Brewer, who rode down from Wilmington, North Carolina. While he said he is staying near Main Street and plans to visit the bars, he did ride over to Destination Daytona in Ormond Beach where permits were issued.

“It was nice to have it in three or four locations that way you don’t have it so much on these vendors, now you are looking at instead of a 45 minute wait a four hour wait,” said Brewer.

At Destination Daytona, management is reminding bikers to focus on safety by giving out masks and hand sanitizer.

“We are encouraging people to wear masks, all our staff are wearing masks, we are temperature checking all of our staff daily, and there is sanitizer at all the bars and throughout the location," said Dean Pepe, with Bruce Rossmeyer’s Daytona Harley-Davidson. "Our cleaning crews are cleaning and you know we are trying to distance.”

Brewer said he did not feel safe enough to visit the Sturgis bike rally back in August, but feels good about being here.

“Most of us get annoyed by the mask but we do our part,” said Brewer.

While signs around the county remind visitors to be cautious, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood explained in a press conference that ultimately it is up to the bikers themselves.

“We are not social distancing police and we are not the mask police, that's not we are not out there to do,” said Chitwood.

As for Brewer, he says despite the coronavirus , he is just happy to be back.

“It's just nice to get out of the house and not work,” said Brewer.

Business owners in both Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach said based on what they saw on Thursday, they expect crowds to grow over the weekend. Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said even though permits were not issued this year to shut down Main Street to strictly motorcycles, they will be limiting traffic at sundown for the safety of the bikers.