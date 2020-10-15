Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is speaking out after his battle with COVID-19, saying that he spent 7 days in an intensive care unit at a New Jersey hospital battling the coronavirus.

What You Need To Know Chris Christie said in a statement that he was "wrong" not to wear a mask at the White House Rose Garden ceremony on Sept. 26



Gov. Christie also mentioned that he spent 7 days in ICU before recovering from COVID-19





The former New Jersey governor was in attendance at the White House Rose Garden ceremony and helped President Trump prepare for the first presidential debate



Gov. Christie urged people to wear masks and follow CDC guidelines

In a statement Thursday, Gov. Christie said that he believed he entered a "safe zone" when he went to the White House, "due to the testing that and I and many others underwent every day."

"I was wrong," he added.

"I was wrong to not wear a mask at the Amy Coney Barrett announcement and I was wrong not to wear a mask at my multiple debate prep sessions with the President and the rest of the team."

Gov. Christie was in attendance at the White House Rose Garden ceremony on Sept. 26 where President Trump announced Judge Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, which health officials have called a "superspreader event."

A number of people in attendance tested positive for COVID-19, including Gov. Christie, Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, and two Republican Senators, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC).

"Having had this virus, I can also assure those who have not had it of a few things. It is something to take very seriously," Gov. Christie said.

"The ramifications are wildly random and potentially deadly. No one should be happy to get the virus and no one should be cavalier about being infected or infecting others."

On Oct. 3, Gov. Christie tweeted that he checked himself into Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey as "an important precautionary measure," citing his history of asthma.

In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon. While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020

On Oct. 10, he wrote to Twitter that he was released from the hospital.

I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center. I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 10, 2020

“I hope that my experience shows my fellow citizens that you should follow C.D.C. guidelines in public no matter where you are and wear a mask to protect yourself and others,” Gov. Christie said in his statement.

Gov. Christie's message is a contrast from President Trump's advice to the nation following his release from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after contracting COVID-19 earlier this month.

"Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life," Trump wrote on Twitter shortly before leaving the hospital. Upon his return to the White House, he took off his protective face mask to pose for photos.

Gov. Christie ended his statement with a plea for unity.

"While we may seem very divided today, I do believe we can use this public health tragedy to bring us together," he wrote. "It is never too late to start. It will take leadership that both challenges and trusts the American people. After all, we are America, the world’s greatest hope."