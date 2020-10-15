BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff announced Wednesday that bars and similar establishments are allowed to reopen following Gov. Greg Abbott’s allowance for reopenings staring October 14.

Wolff said bars can reopen if they agree to develop and implement a Health and Safety Policy. That, at minimum, would include adopting recommendations of the COVID-19 Community Response Coalition developed by Metro Health and complies with the Minimum Standard Health Protocols developed by DSHS.

The judge explained that the recommendations includes eight different guidelines, which Wolff has approved and says will be enforced--all except one--which says patrons should be in an outdoor setting. Wolff said that contradicts with the governor’s order.

Following Bexar County’s request to opt-in by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, establishments that hold a permit from TABC may offer services only in accordance with the recommendations and protocols.

Bars can be open at up to 50 percent of the total listed indoor occupancy and staff members are not included.

An executive order with extensive guidelines will be released and is expected to take effect next week.

In addition, on October 20, a Bexar County Restaurant and Beverage COVID-19 Grant Program will be presented to Commissioners Court to provide additional support for local businesses.

Approximately $3 million in grants for restaurants and bars impacted by COVID-19 will be made available. Locally owned restaurants and bars with up to $5M in annual gross revenue and up to 60 full/part time employees only will be able to apply for grants of up to $25,000. Applications will be accepted starting on October 26, 2020.