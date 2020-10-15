ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Several grades at Avalon Elementary are back to virtual learning after four people recently tested positive for COVID-19, including a student.

What You Need To Know Four positive COVID-19 cases caused 38 people to quarantine from Avalon Elementary School



That caused all kindergarten, second and fourth grade students to be moved to online learning



Related: Some Avalon Elementary Students Sent to Online Learning Over COVID-19 Concerns

All kindergarten, second and fourth grade students at Avalon Elementary were back to Launch ED at home Wednesday.

Third grader Amanda Casiano, who goes to Avalon Elementary School, has been learning from home all year, a decision made by her mom.

“They are my world, they are my treasure everything,” said Lynette Casiano.

Casiano said she’s not surprised to hear about the recent cases at her daughter’s school where four people tested positive and 38 were quarantined.

“I am glad my work is flexible for me to stay at home with my daughter,” she said.

She said she chose on online learning not only to protect her daughter, but also her parents.

“They are vulnerable and they are high-risk people, so I am concerned about my parents getting sick because my kids getting it and bringing the virus home," Casiano said. "I do have an immune system condition, so I am one of those at risk too.”

At Avalon Elementary one student tested positive, bringing the total to more than 3,000 children who have tested positive in Orange County between the ages of 1-17 since the pandemic started. Statewide there are 62,1748 reported cases in children, nine of which have been deadly.

“The numbers are very alarming and it worries me a lot,” said Casiano.

Over the last month, Orange County numbers have fluctuated. Data from October 6 shows the highest number in Orange County with more than 35 positive COVID-19 cases. There was a drop in cases on October 11, but data shows Orange County numbers are increasing again.

Casiano said she hopes the county sees numbers decline, but in the meantime she is going to do everything to protect her family.

“Social distancing, hand sanitizer, mask all the time,” she said.