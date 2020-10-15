COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sen. Kamala Harris has canceled her upcoming trips to Ohio and North Carolina after two individuals in the campaign tested positive for COVID-19.

One of them is a non-staff flight crew member and the other is Liz Allen, Harris' communications director. Both tested positive Thursday night.

In a statement, Biden Campaign Manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said, "Senator Harris was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with either of these individuals," adding, "as such, there is no requirement for quarantine."

The campaign added that Harris has tested negative for COVID-19 as recently as Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Neither of the individuals had contact with former Vice President Joe Biden "since testing positive or in the 48 hours prior to their positive test results," according to the campaign, nor did they come in contact with Sen. Harris or any other staffers in that period.

Out of an abudance of caution, the campaign has also canceled events featuring Sen. Harris' husband Doug Emhoff. The campaign said that he has taken 3 PCR tests since Oct. 8 and all have come back negative.

The campaign is currently conducting contract tracing and alerting those who may have come into contact during the infection window.

The campaign told reporters Thursday morning that the two individuals tested positive after an Oct. 8 campaign trip to Arizona.

Harris and Biden spent several hours together that day through multiple campaign stops, private meetings and a joint appearance in front of reporters at an airport.

The two members of the Democratic presidential ticket were masked at all times in public, and aides said they were masked in private, as well. Biden and Harris have each had multiple negative tests since then.

Biden is scheduled to attend an ABC News town hall airing live at 8 p.m. EDT.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.