JOHNSTOWN, Penn. — President Donald Trump on Tuesday made his first visit to Pennsylvania since his positive coronavirus test on Oct. 2, just a few days after he was last in the battleground state.

What You Need To Know President Trump visited Johnstown, Pennsylvania in his second campaign rally since returning to the trail after contracting COVID



Trump touted his economic policies and promised to uphold fracking should he win a second term



Trump won Pennsylvania by a little over 44,000 votes in 2016

The president spent much of his speech focusing on climate and economic policies, criticizing Biden for his perceived flip-flopping on fracking. It was a pointed message, as Johnstown is a coal and steel county that once supported Democrats, but in the 2016 election, delivered a 37 percentage-point victory for Trump.

“The Democratic party hates fracking, they hate coal,” Trump claimed. “They hate domestic energy production … Biden will shut you down,” he said of the state’s economy.

“With me, you will frack,” Trump later added.

Biden’s climate plan does not call for a complete ban on fracking; the former vice president has proposed allowing existing fracking to continue, but would stop the issuance of new permits to frack on public land.

At the vice presidential debate last week, Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) repeatedly fended off claims from Vice President Mike Pence that a Biden administration would ban fracking, destroying good jobs in the process.

“Joe Biden will not end fracking,” Harris responded. “He has been very clear about that.”

Trump multiple times touted his Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett, who on Tuesday faced her second day of Senate confirmation hearings.

“Amy has made a great impression,” Trump said of Barrett’s confirmation hearings, to chants of “Fill that seat” from the audience. “The radical left is hellbent on destroying everything we love and cherish.”

The president only briefly mentioned his bout with coronavirus, thanking his doctors for the care he received while at Walter Reed medical center.

Trump resumed campaign travel Monday after testing positive, being hospitalized and then quarantining at the White House.

Trump’s stop in Johnstown follows Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s visit there on Sept. 30. Biden visited his birth state on Saturday in Erie, and will attend an ABC News town hall in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Some recent Pennsylvania polls show Trump and Biden in a competitive race, while others have Biden slightly ahead.

A RealClearPolitics polling average has Biden leading Trump by 7 points in the Keystone State.

Trump won Pennsylvania by a little over 44,000 votes in 2016 – less than 1 percentage point – and Democrats hope Biden’s outreach to the middle class and efforts to frame the race as Scranton vs. Park Avenue will yield better results in places like Cambria County.

The county also delivered strong results for Republicans in the 2018 election and, in recent weeks, Republicans overtook Democrats for the edge in the county’s voter registration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.