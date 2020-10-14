There is new interest in redeveloping a South Saint Pete strip mall plagued by vacancies. Spectrum Bay News 9 has learned the city is negotiating with a developer who wants to bring a grocery store and affordable housing to the Tangerine Plaza at the corner of 22nd Street South and 18th Avenue South.

“We are moving towards a kind of a mixed use concept which could include housing as well,” St. Petersburg Development Administrator Alan Delisle said.

One such option is being offered by the Sugarhill group.

City Hall officials tell Spectrum Bay News 9 the mayor has authorized negotiations with the group.

Meanwhile, earlier Tuesday, people like Keira Mitchell filled Tangerine Plaza – but not for shopping. She was there waiting in line for food donations.

“Where’s the next grocery store at? Y’know, where is it?” Mitchell asked. “It’s bad that it’s closed down, right? But I have hope that it’ll be back up.”

It’s something Rev. Kenny Irby, the intervention director for the St. Pete Police Department, hopes will happen soon. Until then, he and his group of former St. Pete police officers and volunteers will continue to be out here at tangerine plaza every second Tuesday of the month, passing out food to the needy.

“We have banded together from the police department perspective to be a resource to the community”, Rev. Irby said. “And with feeding Tampa Bay and our faith supporters, we’ve been able to consistently provide enough food for a month to up to 350 families.”