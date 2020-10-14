AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Abbott recently released an executive order saying that starting October 14, bars can reopen for indoor service at 50 percent capacity as long as local county judges allow it.

Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe says risk is too high

Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe announced Wednesday that he feels the risk to public health is too great to reopen bars' indoor services. `

While many bars across the state have gotten reclassified as restaurants in order to reopen, one Austin small bar owner has decided against that approach, and says she doesn't plan on reopening for indoor service until there's a vaccine, despite the financial costs.

The Tigress Pub recently celebrated 10 and a half years of being here in Austin.

“I like people coming together and sharing an experience, the surprises that can happen at a bar. You can run into people you haven’t seen in years," said Pam Pritchard, owner of the Tigress Pub. "It’s a place for reunion, it’s a place for celebration, it’s a place for being on your first date. A lot of beautiful things can happen at a bar.”

Pritchard has always loved the atmosphere of a cozy neighborhood bar.

So 10 years ago, she left her 22-year career as a scientist to start her own.

“I just really had a feeling, like you know, this is the time. If there's going to be a change this is the time to make it," said Pritchard.

In 2010, she opened the Tigress Pub.

“The plan was to make it a cozy neighborhood bar that I related to… And it kind of went beyond," said Pritchard. "I always tell people, one or two things in my life are 1,000 times better than I expected, and the bar is one of them.”

But the pandemic has taken a heavy toll. After the initial shutdown in March, the Tigress reopened for two weeks in June before bars had to close again.

Since July, it’s only been open for to-go food and cocktails.

“We’re at about half as much as we were making prior [to the] pandemic. So I'm happy for that, you know, we're doing a completely new platform and you can't expect to, you know, walk out and be making the same amount of money," said Pritchard.

“Every day is very difficult," said Holly Coleman, bartender and manager at the Tigress Pub. "How we're going to get people to still come to our bar and have the same experience with to-go cocktails, you know, it's difficult but we're getting there one day at a time.”

With the help of a small business loan, Pritchard has been able to pay her two employees and the bar’s rent, but she hasn’t been able to pay her own mortgage since March.

“The biggest thing is I have to retain the asset of the bar. That needs to kind of come first in the situation, not my house mortgage," said Pritchard. “The bar is my baby you know, it would be just not my style to give up.”

Even though the governor recently issued an executive order allowing county judges to reopen bars for indoor service at 50 percent capacity, Pritchard says she doesn’t plan to reopen the Tigress Pub until there’s a vaccine.

But when that’ll be is still unclear.

“No one's gonna die from not having a drink at my bar. But if someone got sick, that just would be unbearable for me," said Pritchard.

Until then, she hopes to make ends meet by expanding the Tigress’ hours, online ordering platform, and private event schedule.

“We’re just a creative bunch. And we will find a way to make this work. I mean we're not out of the woods yet, but we're also not out of ideas," said Pritchard.

"What's really helped us pull through all of this are our diehard regulars, you know, that's been the main thing, our regulars like love the Tigress and want us to survive and are willing to come in and help us out, even if we just have to open our back patio for a bit," said Coleman.

"My regulars are so amazing," said Pritchard. "I've one regular, he always says, 'This place means the world to me. And it's amazing. It's like, I can almost not wrap my head around that."

She says she will continue to re-evaluate whether to reopen for indoor service if the county allows it in the future, but says for the time being the financial hit is worth mitigating the risk of contributing to the spread of COVID-19.

“I know I miss it. My bartenders miss it. My customers miss it. We all miss it. And it's horrible to have to be this patient. But, it, it would be ultra horrible if anybody got sick," said Pritchard.

Ultimately, she says her priority is keeping her loved ones safe.

“I don't see myself being able to hold out for three years. And that's scary, but I don't have any control over that," said Pritchard. "If I lose the business, I lose the business. But if I lose this somebody in my circle, one of my regulars or my employees, I lose them because they're sick, that's, that's unbearable.”