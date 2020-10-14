SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — One Seminole County woman is working hard to make a difference in the lives of domestic violence survivors.

So far, Hilary Kizma has collected 2,000 products to put into care bags for women at the Harbor house.

The organization shelters, and provides necessities and other help for women leaving abusive situations.

Kizma started out collecting menstrual products, but has also put toothbrushes, shampoo and other necessities in the bags.

She’s hoping it will make a difference for the women who sometimes have to leave everything behind.

“To maybe brighten their day a little bit and let them know that they’re loved and valued. That’s community care and it’s helped me and it hopefully impacts them as well,” said Kizma.

Kizma hopes to collect enough toiletries to fill 200 bags by the end of the month — she’s half way to her goal. ​