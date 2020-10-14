CANTON, Ohio — Board games can come with a lot of twists and turns—kind of like starting a business. And for a new Canton bar, board games are their business.

What You Need To Know Milestone is a board game bar that offers nearly 1,000 different games



The owners started this unique place from their love of playing board games



Milestone is taking extra precautions to keep guests safe during pandemic

“We had these huge collection of games, and we thought it is such a shame that all of these games are sitting on the shelf,” said Scott Walkins, co-owner of Milestone, a new board game bar.

The owners of milestone say long before they opened their bar, board games brought them together as friends.

"We had our weekly game night on Tuesday night for a long time, so that has been going on for like five years," said Walkins. "We have had friends that would come in and out, but this (has) been the core group. We just wanted to share all the games that we had with everyone else.”

They have a lot of games to share—nearly 1,000 of them, and their collection is growing.

"Whether it be a simple party game or a super complex strategy game, there is something about that camaraderie and interacting with people in person and having those great memories,” said Nick Brewer, a co-owner.

The fact that the world is in the middle of a global pandemic is not lost on these owners. They are going above and beyond to make sure their customers stay safe.

“After you play a game, you bring it back to the bar and we put it on a quarantine shelf for a couple of days," said Luke Gaul, a co-owner. "That also includes running it through UVC light to sanitize it.”