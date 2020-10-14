WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a personal reflection about her experience with COVID-19 posted to the White House website, first lady Melania Trump revealed that her teenage son, Barron Trump, tested positive for the coronavirus.

The first lady wrote that after she and her husband, President Donald Trump, tested positive, "my mind went immediately to our son."

At first, he tested negative, but upon further testing, the result came back positive. He has since tested negative, and did not exhibit any symptoms of the virus.

"My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive," she wrote. "Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative."

The first lady described her experience battling COVID-19 as "a roller coaster of symptoms." Although she said she experienced "minimal symptoms," she said "they hit me all at once."

"I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time," she wrote.

The first lady said that she "chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food."

She went on to express her gratitude to the medical staff that took care of the first family.

"We had wonderful caretakers around us and we will be forever grateful for the medical care and professional discretion we received from Dr. Conley and his team," she wrote. "It was an unfamiliar feeling for me to be the patient instead of a person trying to encourage our nation to stay healthy and safe. It was me being taken care of now, and getting first-hand experience with all that COVID-19 can do. As the patient, and the person benefitting from so much medical support, I found myself even more grateful and in awe of caretakers and first responders everywhere. To the medical staff and the residence staff who have been taking care of our family — thank you doesn’t say enough."

"We are in unprecedented times," she wrote, "and with the election fast approaching, it has been easy to get caught up in so much negative energy."

"Our country has overcome many hardships and much adversity, and it is my hope COVID-19 will be another obstacle we will be able to tell future generations we overcame — and learned from in the process," she added.

The first lady said that she has tested negative and hopes to resume her duties as soon as possible.

"I want people to know that I understand just how fortunate my family is to have received the kind of care that we did. If you are sick, or if you have a loved one who is sick — I am thinking of you and will be thinking of you every day," she wrote. "I pray for our country and I pray for everyone who is grappling with COVID-19 and any other illnesses or challenges."